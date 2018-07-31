English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BCECE 2018: PCM 1st Allotment list out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Reporting Closes tomorrow - 1st Aug 2018!
Candidates awaiting 1st allotment list for PCM group can follow the instructions given below and report to the respective centre on or before 1st August 2018, tomorrow.
BCECE 2018 1st Allotment list of PCM group has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination was conducted in the month of April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering courses in the state’s government and private institutions. The result for the same was declared in June 2018. Candidates awaiting 1st allotment list for PCM group can follow the instructions given below and report to the respective centre on or before 1st August 2018, tomorrow:
How to check BCECE 2018 1st Allotment list of PCM Examination?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Result of PCM – 2018 First counseling’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on Login on the left side of home page
Step 4 – Select Engineering stream from the drop down and enter details like Roll Number, password and security code mentioned
Step 5 – Click on Sign in
Step 6 – Result will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the result and take 3 printouts for the counseling process
Direct Link - http://bceceadmissions.nic.in/registrationsys/Default.aspx
Candidates who’ve made it to the PCM first allotment list need to carry the below mentioned documents at the time of counseling at the reporting centre as per the schedule:
1. Part - A & Part - B of downloaded Application form (Copy)
2. Original Admit Card
3. Rank Card (Copy)
4. Downloaded Allotment Letter (3 copies)
5. Passport Size Photograph (6 copies)
6. 10th Board Certificate or Matric or equivalent Certificate and Admit Card as proof of age and Identity
7.12th class Certificate
8. School or college Leaving certificate
9. Aadhar card as ID Proof
10. Character Certificate issued by Head of Institute last attended.
11. Residential certificate for native of Bihar issued by Concerned C.O of Permanent residence.
12. Caste Certificate issued by concerned C.O. of Permanent residence (In case of reserve category candidates)
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification regarding the requisite documents at the below mentioned url:
http://bceceadmissions.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=1&iii=Y
