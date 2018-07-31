BCECE 2018: PCM 1st Allotment list out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Reporting Closes tomorrow - 1st Aug 2018!

BCECE 2018 1st Allotment list of PCM group has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination was conducted in the month of April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering courses in the state’s government and private institutions. The result for the same was declared in June 2018. Candidates awaiting 1st allotment list for PCM group can follow the instructions given below and report to the respective centre on or before 1st August 2018, tomorrow:How to check BCECE 2018 1st Allotment list of PCM Examination?– Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/– Click on link ‘Result of PCM – 2018 First counseling’ on the home page– Click on Login on the left side of home page– Select Engineering stream from the drop down and enter details like Roll Number, password and security code mentioned– Click on Sign in– Result will display on the screen– Download the result and take 3 printouts for the counseling processCandidates who’ve made it to the PCM first allotment list need to carry the below mentioned documents at the time of counseling at the reporting centre as per the schedule:1. Part - A & Part - B of downloaded Application form (Copy)2. Original Admit Card3. Rank Card (Copy)4. Downloaded Allotment Letter (3 copies)5. Passport Size Photograph (6 copies)6. 10th Board Certificate or Matric or equivalent Certificate and Admit Card as proof of age and Identity7.12th class Certificate8. School or college Leaving certificate9. Aadhar card as ID Proof10. Character Certificate issued by Head of Institute last attended.11. Residential certificate for native of Bihar issued by Concerned C.O of Permanent residence.12. Caste Certificate issued by concerned C.O. of Permanent residence (In case of reserve category candidates)Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification regarding the requisite documents at the below mentioned url: