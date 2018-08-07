English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BCECE 2018 PCM Second Round of Seat Allocation List to be out on 11th August 2018, Check Revised Schedule Here
In a notification released on 5th August by the Bihar Board, the counseling for the second and third round for Engineering admissions had been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.
(Image: News18.com)
BCECE 2018 Second Round of counseling and seat allocation list for PCM group has been rescheduled to be released on 11th August 2018, this week, by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The board has issued a fresh notification, as per which the second round of seat allotment list will be uploaded on the website on 11th August 2018 and the reporting, document verification and admission formalities for the same will be held from 12th to 14th August 2018.
As per the original schedule, the second round of counseling was to begin on 4th August and candidates had to report at the allotted colleges from 5th to 8th August 2018.
However, BCECEB had cited unavoidable circumstances to postpone the second and hence successive rounds of counseling and seat allotment.
BCECEB had earlier released the First round of counseling list on 30th July, last month and candidates were given time till 3rd August to report at the allocated colleges/institutions.
Candidates awaiting the BCECE Admissions 2018 Second Round of seat allocation for PCM group must keep a close tab on the official website to check the seat allotment result once it’s released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.
Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the latest notification at the below mentioned url:
http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_BC18_34.pdf
