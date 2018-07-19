GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BCECE 2018 Registration for B.Tech e-Counseling Begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Register by 25th July

CECE 2018 result was released in the month of June 2018. E-counseling application link for B.Tech Programme is activated now and eligible candidates can visit the official website to register for BCECE 2018 e-counseling till 25th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 19, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BCECE 2018 Registration for B.Tech e-Counseling Begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Register by 25th July
Picture for representation.
BCECE 2018 Registration for B.Tech e-Counseling has begun today i.e.19th July 2018 on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE 2018 result was released in the month of June 2018. E-counseling application link for B.Tech Programme is activated now and eligible candidates can visit the official website to register for BCECE 2018 e-counseling till 25th July 2018, 11:59 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to Register for BCECE 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply for e- Counseling for Engg. Stream on the basis of BCECE – 2018’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click on Login’
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions
Step 5 – Select Stream from the drop down as Engineering Stream
Step 7 – Enter details like Roll number, password and security code
Step 8 – Click on Sign in
Step 9 – Submit the choice list and Save
Step 10 – Download the same and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://bceceadmissions.nic.in/registrationsys/Default.aspx

The process of Registration and Choice Filling will be done only one time and on the basis of the registration and choice filling, the candidates will be eligible for 2nd and 3rd round of Counseling.

Candidates need to download the choice list and must keep a hardcopy of the same for further reference. The submission of choice list after the stipulated time will not be accepted.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session

Recommended For You

Photogallery