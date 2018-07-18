GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BCECE 2018 Registration for PCM Online Counseling begins Tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Stay Tuned!

The e-counseling application link for PCM Group will be activated from 19th July 2018, 10:00 AM and candidates can register till 25th July 2018, 11:59 PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 18, 2018, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BCECE 2018 Registration for PCM Online Counseling begins Tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Stay Tuned!
Screen grab of the official website if BCECEB.
BCECE 2018 Registration for Online Counseling of PCM Group is scheduled to begin from tomorrow i.e.19th July 2018 by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECE 2018 result was released in the month of June 2018 for candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2018.

The e-counseling application link for PCM Group will be activated from 19th July 2018, 10:00 AM and candidates can register till 25th July 2018, 11:59 PM.

The process of Registration and Choice Filling will be done one time only and on the basis of the registration and choice filling, the candidates will be eligible for 2nd and 3rd round of Counseling. Candidates need to download the choice list and keep hardcopy of the same for future reference. The submission of choice list after the given time frame will not be accepted.

The complete schedule of the Registration and Choice Filling will be released soon on the official website of BCECEB. Meanwhile, candidates can visit the official website to read the notification at the below mentioned url:
http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_BC18_29.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery