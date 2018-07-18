English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BCECE 2018 Registration for PCM Online Counseling begins Tomorrow at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Stay Tuned!
The e-counseling application link for PCM Group will be activated from 19th July 2018, 10:00 AM and candidates can register till 25th July 2018, 11:59 PM.
BCECE 2018 Registration for Online Counseling of PCM Group is scheduled to begin from tomorrow i.e.19th July 2018 by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECE 2018 result was released in the month of June 2018 for candidates who had appeared for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2018.
The process of Registration and Choice Filling will be done one time only and on the basis of the registration and choice filling, the candidates will be eligible for 2nd and 3rd round of Counseling. Candidates need to download the choice list and keep hardcopy of the same for future reference. The submission of choice list after the given time frame will not be accepted.
The complete schedule of the Registration and Choice Filling will be released soon on the official website of BCECEB. Meanwhile, candidates can visit the official website to read the notification at the below mentioned url:
http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_BC18_29.pdf
