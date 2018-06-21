English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BCECE Result 2018 declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Now!
BCECE Result 2018 has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
BCECE Result 2018 has been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
BCECEB had organized the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination 2018 on 29th and 30th April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to various courses in Engineering, Medical and Agriculture streams. The Board has now released a merit list based on the candidates’ performance in the entrance exam. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to check BCECE Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under Latest Updates, Click on ‘Result of BCECE-2018’
Step 3 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 4 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_BC18_21.pdf
The above url contains the merit lists for PCM, PCB and CBA / PCA / MBA / MCA groups.
Candidates must stay tuned on the official website to know the further counseling process. Candidates must keep the hard copies of their online application forms handy and bring them during counseling.
