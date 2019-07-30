BCECE Result 2019: Bihar UGEAC Merit List Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Know the Details

Bihar UGEAC merit list 2019 | The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination, also known as BCECE, has uploaded the merit list for UGEAC. The merit list for Bihar under graduate engineering admission counseling (UGEAC) 2019 was declared on July 29, 2019 on the official website of Bihar Board, however, the link for the merit list was scheduled to be activated from today, July 30. The BCECE UGEAC 2019 Merit List was declared on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

All the candidates who have appeared for Bihar UGEAC 2019 Exam can check their result by going on BCECE official website or by accessing the direct link. The BCECE under graduate engineering admission counseling exam was conducted on June 29 and June 30 across various centers as decided by the authority. It is to be noted that the BCECE UGEAC Result 2019 has been made available in the form of a merit list.

Bihar UGEAC merit list 2019: Here’s how to check the result online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination or BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the BCECE homepage, click on ‘Download Rank Card of UGEAC-2019’ link under ‘Downloads’ section

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can go to the direct link https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/UGEAC2019_RANK/UGEAC_2019Rank.php to check their BCECE UGEAC Merit List 2019

Step 4: On the log-in page, sign-in using UGEAC ID and date of birth

Step 5: The BCECE UGEAC Merit List 2019 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the Bihar UGEAC merit list and take a print out for future reference.

The UGEAC merit list will have the names of all the candidates who are selected for admission in the government engineering college of Bihar for Bachelors of engineering and bachelors of technology courses.