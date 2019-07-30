BCECE Result 2019: Bihar UGEAC Merit List Declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Know the Details
The BCECE UGEAC 2019 Merit List was declared on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Bihar UGEAC merit list 2019 | The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination, also known as BCECE, has uploaded the merit list for UGEAC. The merit list for Bihar under graduate engineering admission counseling (UGEAC) 2019 was declared on July 29, 2019 on the official website of Bihar Board, however, the link for the merit list was scheduled to be activated from today, July 30. The BCECE UGEAC 2019 Merit List was declared on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
All the candidates who have appeared for Bihar UGEAC 2019 Exam can check their result by going on BCECE official website or by accessing the direct link. The BCECE under graduate engineering admission counseling exam was conducted on June 29 and June 30 across various centers as decided by the authority. It is to be noted that the BCECE UGEAC Result 2019 has been made available in the form of a merit list.
Bihar UGEAC merit list 2019: Here’s how to check the result online
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination or BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: On the BCECE homepage, click on ‘Download Rank Card of UGEAC-2019’ link under ‘Downloads’ section
Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can go to the direct link https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/UGEAC2019_RANK/UGEAC_2019Rank.php to check their BCECE UGEAC Merit List 2019
Step 4: On the log-in page, sign-in using UGEAC ID and date of birth
Step 5: The BCECE UGEAC Merit List 2019 will appear on screen
Step 6: Download the Bihar UGEAC merit list and take a print out for future reference.
The UGEAC merit list will have the names of all the candidates who are selected for admission in the government engineering college of Bihar for Bachelors of engineering and bachelors of technology courses.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies: Need to be More Patient in the Middle: Rahul
- Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan Share Condolences After Arun Jaitley Passes Away
- BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu Beats Chen Yu Fei to Storm into Third Successive Final
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans