English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BCECE UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling Schedule Revised at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Notification Now
As per a notification released on its official website, BCECEB has notified that the 2nd Counseling for Undergraduate Medical Admissions (UGMAC) 2018 will now be conducted on 11th August 2018, Saturday.
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
BCECE UGMAC 2018 counseling schedule has been revised by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competition Examination Board.
As per a notification released on its official website, BCECEB has notified that the 2nd Counseling for Undergraduate Medical Admissions (UGMAC) 2018 will now be conducted on 11th August 2018, Saturday.
Earlier the UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling was scheduled to take place on 10th August 2018. The rescheduled UGMAC 2018 counseling programme will be published tonight around 8:00 PM on the official website of BCECE.
Candidates who had appeared in UGMAC 2018 must visit the official website to read the notification or click on the below mentioned url:
http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_UGMAC18_06.pdf
The online registration was started on 5th August 218 and had concluded on 8th August 2018, 4:00 PM for candidates seeking admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in the government and private medical/dental colleges of Bihar.
Candidates who had registered for UGMAC 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the details on the publication of counseling programme.
Also Watch
As per a notification released on its official website, BCECEB has notified that the 2nd Counseling for Undergraduate Medical Admissions (UGMAC) 2018 will now be conducted on 11th August 2018, Saturday.
Earlier the UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling was scheduled to take place on 10th August 2018. The rescheduled UGMAC 2018 counseling programme will be published tonight around 8:00 PM on the official website of BCECE.
Candidates who had appeared in UGMAC 2018 must visit the official website to read the notification or click on the below mentioned url:
http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_UGMAC18_06.pdf
The online registration was started on 5th August 218 and had concluded on 8th August 2018, 4:00 PM for candidates seeking admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in the government and private medical/dental colleges of Bihar.
Candidates who had registered for UGMAC 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the details on the publication of counseling programme.
Also Watch
-
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie Review: Artificially Intelligent And More Secure
- Risky Strategy Brings Fortnite to Galaxy Note 9 And Samsung Phones, While Other Android Users Wait
- Alphonse Capone: Check Out Tom Hardy as Legendary Mobster in Still from Upcoming Biopic
- All Dog Lovers in India, This is What You Should Know about Keeping Pets and Feeding Strays
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...