GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BCECE UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling Schedule Revised at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Notification Now

As per a notification released on its official website, BCECEB has notified that the 2nd Counseling for Undergraduate Medical Admissions (UGMAC) 2018 will now be conducted on 11th August 2018, Saturday.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 10, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BCECE UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling Schedule Revised at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Notification Now
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
BCECE UGMAC 2018 counseling schedule has been revised by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competition Examination Board.

As per a notification released on its official website, BCECEB has notified that the 2nd Counseling for Undergraduate Medical Admissions (UGMAC) 2018 will now be conducted on 11th August 2018, Saturday.

Earlier the UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling was scheduled to take place on 10th August 2018. The rescheduled UGMAC 2018 counseling programme will be published tonight around 8:00 PM on the official website of BCECE.

Candidates who had appeared in UGMAC 2018 must visit the official website to read the notification or click on the below mentioned url:
http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_UGMAC18_06.pdf

The online registration was started on 5th August 218 and had concluded on 8th August 2018, 4:00 PM for candidates seeking admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in the government and private medical/dental colleges of Bihar.

Candidates who had registered for UGMAC 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the details on the publication of counseling programme.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals

While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...