BCECE UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling Schedule Revised at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Notification Now

BCECE UGMAC 2018 counseling schedule has been revised by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competition Examination Board.As per a notification released on its official website, BCECEB has notified that the 2nd Counseling for Undergraduate Medical Admissions (UGMAC) 2018 will now be conducted on 11th August 2018, Saturday.Earlier the UGMAC 2018 2nd Counseling was scheduled to take place on 10th August 2018. The rescheduled UGMAC 2018 counseling programme will be published tonight around 8:00 PM on the official website of BCECE.Candidates who had appeared in UGMAC 2018 must visit the official website to read the notification or click on the below mentioned url:The online registration was started on 5th August 218 and had concluded on 8th August 2018, 4:00 PM for candidates seeking admissions to MBBS/BDS courses in the government and private medical/dental colleges of Bihar.Candidates who had registered for UGMAC 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the details on the publication of counseling programme.