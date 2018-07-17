English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BCECEB PGEAC 2018 Registration Begins Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Register Now!
nline applications are invited for candidates seeking admissions in 1st Year of Post Graduate Engineering Courses for MTech (Machine Design) and MTech (Thermal Engineering) for the session 2018.
Representational image (Reuters)
BCECEB PGEAC 2018 Registration has begun today i.e. 17th July 2018 for Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counseling (PGEAC) 2018 on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Online applications are invited for candidates seeking admissions in 1st Year of Post Graduate Engineering Courses for MTech (Machine Design) and MTech (Thermal Engineering) for the session 2018. Candidates must register on or before 24th July 2018 on the official website of BCECEB.
Candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration process by following the instructions given below:
How to Register For PGEAC 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply for PGEAC – 2018’ on the right side of home page under ‘Latest Updates’
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on Sign up
Step 5 – Activation code will be sent on Email ID
Step 6 – Click on ‘Activate account’ and enter details like Email ID and Activation Code
Step 7 – Click on Submit
Step 8 – Login with details like Email address and Password
Step 9 – Click on Submit
Step 10 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 11 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/registration?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyNg==
Direct Link for Activation - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/email-activation?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyNg==
Important Dates:
Start date of Submission of Online application – 17th July 2018
Last date of Submission of Online application – 24th July 2018
Last date of payment through challan – 25th July 2018
Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate - 25th July 2018
Online Editing of Application Form – 26th July 2018
Publication of Counseling Programme – 28th July 2018
Proposed date of Counseling – 30th July 2018
Also Watch
Online applications are invited for candidates seeking admissions in 1st Year of Post Graduate Engineering Courses for MTech (Machine Design) and MTech (Thermal Engineering) for the session 2018. Candidates must register on or before 24th July 2018 on the official website of BCECEB.
Candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration process by following the instructions given below:
How to Register For PGEAC 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply for PGEAC – 2018’ on the right side of home page under ‘Latest Updates’
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on Sign up
Step 5 – Activation code will be sent on Email ID
Step 6 – Click on ‘Activate account’ and enter details like Email ID and Activation Code
Step 7 – Click on Submit
Step 8 – Login with details like Email address and Password
Step 9 – Click on Submit
Step 10 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 11 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/registration?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyNg==
Direct Link for Activation - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/email-activation?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyNg==
Important Dates:
Start date of Submission of Online application – 17th July 2018
Last date of Submission of Online application – 24th July 2018
Last date of payment through challan – 25th July 2018
Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate - 25th July 2018
Online Editing of Application Form – 26th July 2018
Publication of Counseling Programme – 28th July 2018
Proposed date of Counseling – 30th July 2018
Also Watch
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Triumph Street Triple RS Gets Two New Colour Options
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- POLL | Who Do You Think Should Come in India Test Side in Place of Saha?
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale