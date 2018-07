BCECEB PGEAC 2018 Registration Begins Today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Register Now!

BCECEB PGEAC 2018 Registration has begun today i.e. 17th July 2018 for Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counseling (PGEAC) 2018 on the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Online applications are invited for candidates seeking admissions in 1st Year of Post Graduate Engineering Courses for MTech (Machine Design) and MTech (Thermal Engineering) for the session 2018. Candidates must register on or before 24th July 2018 on the official website of BCECEB.Candidates can visit the official website to complete the registration process by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Apply for PGEAC – 2018’ on the right side of home page under ‘Latest Updates’Step 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the details and click on Sign upStep 5 – Activation code will be sent on Email IDStep 6 – Click on ‘Activate account’ and enter details like Email ID and Activation CodeStep 7 – Click on SubmitStep 8 – Login with details like Email address and PasswordStep 9 – Click on SubmitStep 10 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 11 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/registration?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyNg== Direct Link for Activation - http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/Secure/univer/public/email-activation?app_id=UElZMDAwMDAyNg== Start date of Submission of Online application – 17th July 2018Last date of Submission of Online application – 24th July 2018Last date of payment through challan – 25th July 2018Last date of payment through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card with final submission of the online Application Form of Registered candidate - 25th July 2018Online Editing of Application Form – 26th July 2018Publication of Counseling Programme – 28th July 2018Proposed date of Counseling – 30th July 2018