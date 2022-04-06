BCom Student without Legs Gets By with a Little Help from Friends; Video Shot in Kerala College Goes Viral

Alif Mohammed from Kerala did not have his legs since birth. But, he has friends who have always carried him around inside school and college. A video of the final-year BCom student being carried by two of his friends has gone viral.

A student at DB College in Kollam district’s Sasthamcotta, Alif is shocked and excited at the same time by the reaction to his video. “Since morning, I have been receiving calls. I had an exam today, so I switched off the phone for some time but when I switched it back on, I had about 800 missed calls. I never expected the video to go viral. It is my friends who always help me around in college. Not just any particular person, but all of them carry me around,” he says.

#Kerala:this video of #alif being carried by his friends at #DBcollege ,sasthamcotta #kollam will make your day. Alif says from school days it has been his friends who carried him around. Video courtesy: Jagath Thulaseedharan pic.twitter.com/cPqZJRu7EB — Neethu Reghukumar (@Neethureghu) April 6, 2022

The video has been shot by Jagath Thulaseedharan, who is a wedding photographer and former student of the college. It is a recording from March 24 during a youth festival. In the video, his friends Arya and Archana are carrying him.

Alif loves to travel and his dream is to visit many countries. He mostly travels with cousins and friends and has covered several parts of India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. His next wish is to travel to Dubai. While travelling, he uses a wheelchair. And where it is not possible, his companions carry him.

Thulaseedharan says, “When I saw that visual in the moment, I captured it. It was a great moment. For everyone inside the college, this is a common sight as Alif is always carried around by one or other of his friends.”

A man with a positive outlook in life, Alif says he has never been sad about his situation. He is the eldest son of Shanavas and Seenath, and has two younger siblings.

He says all his life his friends have always helped him and he is grateful for them.

