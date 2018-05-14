BCPL Recruitment 2018: 18 Posts, Apply Before June 1

BCPL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18 vacancies in various categories has begun on the official website of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) - bcplonline.co.in.Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 1st June 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bcplonline.co.in/Step 2 – Click on 'Career' on the home pageStep 3 – Click on 'Advertisement for various Executive Posts in BCPL (Advt.Number BCPL-24/2018)'Step 4 – Click on 'Apply'Step 5 – Register yourself first by clicking on 'New User'Step 6 – Fill in the details and click on Sign upStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the application form and make online fee paymentStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referencehttps://psu.shine.com/company/bcpl/Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs 200SC / ST / PH Category – NILGeneral Manager (Chemical) - 1Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager - 1Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager(Human Resources) - 2Chief Manager (Environment) - 1Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - 1Chief Manager (Marketing) - 1Sr. Manager (Chemical) - 2Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - 2Manager (Human Resources) - 1Manager (Marketing) - 1Deputy Manager (Electrical) - 1Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - 3Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - 1General Manager (Chemical) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology.Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 2 years MBA.Chief Manager (Environment) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Fire / Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks.Chief Manager (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Sr. Manager (Chemical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks.Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Fire / Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks.Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 2 years MBA.Manager (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks and 2 years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas Management with minimum 55% marks.Deputy Manager (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks.Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - The applicant must be a CA/ICWA or B.Com with minimum 60% marks and 2 years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks.Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 60% marks and 2 years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resource Management with minimum 60% marks.Applicants can read through the official advertisement at the URL mentioned below:http://www.bcplonline.co.in/bcplopenings/230_75-1525859511-Detailed%20advt-24-2018.pdfGeneral Manager (Chemical) – Rs 51,300 – Rs 73,000 per monthDy. General Manager/Chief Manager – Rs 43,200 – Rs 66,000 per monthDy. General Manager/Chief Manager(Human Resources) - Rs 43,200 – Rs 66,000 per monthChief Manager (Environment) – Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per monthChief Manager (Fire & Safety) - Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per monthChief Manager (Marketing) - Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per monthSr. Manager (Chemical) – Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per monthSr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per monthManager (Human Resources) – Rs 29,100 – Rs 54,500 per monthManager (Marketing) - Rs 29,100 – Rs 54,500 per monthDeputy Manager (Electrical) – Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per monthDeputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per monthDeputy Manager (Human Resources) - Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per monthThe short listed candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.