English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
BCPL Recruitment 2018: 18 Posts, Apply Before June 1
Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) has invited online applications from eligible applicants for various positions on its official website - bcplonline.co.in.
Screen grab of the official website of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL).
BCPL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18 vacancies in various categories has begun on the official website of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) - bcplonline.co.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 1st June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bcplonline.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Career' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Advertisement for various Executive Posts in BCPL (Advt.Number BCPL-24/2018)'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply'
Step 5 – Register yourself first by clicking on 'New User'
Step 6 – Fill in the details and click on Sign up
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and make online fee payment
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link:
https://psu.shine.com/company/bcpl/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs 200
SC / ST / PH Category – NIL
Vacancy Details:
General Manager (Chemical) - 1
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager - 1
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager(Human Resources) - 2
Chief Manager (Environment) - 1
Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - 1
Chief Manager (Marketing) - 1
Sr. Manager (Chemical) - 2
Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - 2
Manager (Human Resources) - 1
Manager (Marketing) - 1
Deputy Manager (Electrical) - 1
Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - 3
Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
General Manager (Chemical) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology.
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 2 years MBA.
Chief Manager (Environment) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Fire / Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks.
Chief Manager (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Sr. Manager (Chemical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks.
Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Fire / Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks.
Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 2 years MBA.
Manager (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks and 2 years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas Management with minimum 55% marks.
Deputy Manager (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks.
Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - The applicant must be a CA/ICWA or B.Com with minimum 60% marks and 2 years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks.
Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 60% marks and 2 years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resource Management with minimum 60% marks.
Applicants can read through the official advertisement at the URL mentioned below:
http://www.bcplonline.co.in/bcplopenings/230_75-1525859511-Detailed%20advt-24-2018.pdf
Pay Scale:
General Manager (Chemical) – Rs 51,300 – Rs 73,000 per month
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager – Rs 43,200 – Rs 66,000 per month
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager(Human Resources) - Rs 43,200 – Rs 66,000 per month
Chief Manager (Environment) – Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per month
Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per month
Chief Manager (Marketing) - Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per month
Sr. Manager (Chemical) – Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per month
Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per month
Manager (Human Resources) – Rs 29,100 – Rs 54,500 per month
Manager (Marketing) - Rs 29,100 – Rs 54,500 per month
Deputy Manager (Electrical) – Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per month
Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per month
Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per month
Selection Process:
The short listed candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 1st June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bcplonline.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Career' on the home page
Step 3 – Click on 'Advertisement for various Executive Posts in BCPL (Advt.Number BCPL-24/2018)'
Step 4 – Click on 'Apply'
Step 5 – Register yourself first by clicking on 'New User'
Step 6 – Fill in the details and click on Sign up
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form and make online fee payment
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link:
https://psu.shine.com/company/bcpl/
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs 200
SC / ST / PH Category – NIL
Vacancy Details:
General Manager (Chemical) - 1
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager - 1
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager(Human Resources) - 2
Chief Manager (Environment) - 1
Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - 1
Chief Manager (Marketing) - 1
Sr. Manager (Chemical) - 2
Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - 2
Manager (Human Resources) - 1
Manager (Marketing) - 1
Deputy Manager (Electrical) - 1
Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - 3
Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
General Manager (Chemical) – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Chemical / Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology.
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 2 years MBA.
Chief Manager (Environment) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Fire / Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks.
Chief Manager (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Sr. Manager (Chemical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical / Chemical Technology / Petrochemical Technology with minimum 55% marks.
Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Fire / Fire & Safety with minimum 55% marks.
Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 50% marks and 2 years MBA.
Manager (Marketing) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum 55% marks and 2 years MBA with specialization in Marketing/ Oil & Gas Management with minimum 55% marks.
Deputy Manager (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 60% marks.
Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - The applicant must be a CA/ICWA or B.Com with minimum 60% marks and 2 years MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% marks.
Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree with minimum 60% marks and 2 years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resource Management with minimum 60% marks.
Applicants can read through the official advertisement at the URL mentioned below:
http://www.bcplonline.co.in/bcplopenings/230_75-1525859511-Detailed%20advt-24-2018.pdf
Pay Scale:
General Manager (Chemical) – Rs 51,300 – Rs 73,000 per month
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager – Rs 43,200 – Rs 66,000 per month
Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager(Human Resources) - Rs 43,200 – Rs 66,000 per month
Chief Manager (Environment) – Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per month
Chief Manager (Fire & Safety) - Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per month
Chief Manager (Marketing) - Rs 36,600 – Rs 62,000 per month
Sr. Manager (Chemical) – Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per month
Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety) - Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per month
Manager (Human Resources) – Rs 29,100 – Rs 54,500 per month
Manager (Marketing) - Rs 29,100 – Rs 54,500 per month
Deputy Manager (Electrical) – Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per month
Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per month
Deputy Manager (Human Resources) - Rs 24,900 – Rs 50,500 per month
Selection Process:
The short listed candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More
- IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera