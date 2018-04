BCPL Recruitment 2018: 39 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 15th April 2018

BCPL Recruitment 2018 to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Graduate & Technician Apprentice has begun on the official website of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited - bcplonline.co.in. The apprenticeship is for a period of 1 year. Interested and eligible candidates must enroll themselves on the NATS portal at mhrdnats.gov.in or bopter.gov.in and then apply for the relevant post on or before 15th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bcplonline.co.in/ Step 2 – Click on Career tabStep 3 – Click on ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR 1 YEAR APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROGRAM FOR GRADUATE & TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA HOLDERS)’ Step 4 – Click on ‘click here to apply’ Step 5 – Click on the relevant post viz Technician Apprentices or Graduate Apprentices and click on ‘Apply Now’ on the next pageStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the application formStep 7 – Send the duly filled application form to ‘General Manager (HR), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, Administrative Building, Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, Assam 786006’.For more information the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement:http://www.bcplonline.co.in/bcplopenings/229_73-1521710194-NOTIFICATION.pdfCategory –1 (Graduate Apprentice):MechanicalElectricalChemicalCategory –2 (Technician Apprentice):MechanicalElectricalChemicalGraduate Apprentice:Graduate Apprentices (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (BE/BTech) in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Graduate Apprentices (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Graduate Apprentices (Chemical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Technician Apprentices (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Technician Apprentices (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Technician Apprentices (Chemical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.Candidates can read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:The age of the applicants must fall between 18 to 30 years as on 30th April 2018.Graduate Apprentices - Rs.4984 per monthTechnician Apprentices - Rs.3542 per monthThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test, followed by a Personal Interview.