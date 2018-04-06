GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BCPL Recruitment 2018: 39 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 15th April 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must enroll themselves on the NATS portal.

Updated:April 6, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Screen grab of the offIcial website of BCPL.
BCPL Recruitment 2018 to fill 39 vacancies for the post of Graduate & Technician Apprentice has begun on the official website of Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited - bcplonline.co.in. The apprenticeship is for a period of 1 year. Interested and eligible candidates must enroll themselves on the NATS portal at mhrdnats.gov.in or bopter.gov.in and then apply for the relevant post on or before 15th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BCPL Recruitment 2018 for Graduate and Technician Apprentice?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.bcplonline.co.in/
Step 2 – Click on Career tab

Step 3 – Click on ‘ADVERTISEMENT FOR 1 YEAR APPRENTICESHIP TRAINING PROGRAM FOR GRADUATE & TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA HOLDERS)’

Step 4 – Click on ‘click here to apply’

Step 5 – Click on the relevant post viz Technician Apprentices or Graduate Apprentices and click on ‘Apply Now’ on the next page

Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and download the application form

Step 7 – Send the duly filled application form to ‘General Manager (HR), Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited, Administrative Building, Lepetkata, Dibrugarh, Assam 786006’.

For more information the applicants are advised to visit official advertisement:
http://www.bcplonline.co.in/bcplopenings/229_73-1521710194-NOTIFICATION.pdf


BCPL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Category –1 (Graduate Apprentice):
Mechanical
Electrical
Chemical

Category –2 (Technician Apprentice):
Mechanical
Electrical
Chemical

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Apprentice:

Graduate Apprentices (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree (BE/BTech) in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Graduate Apprentices (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Graduate Apprentices (Chemical) - The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.

Technician Apprentice:

Technician Apprentices (Mechanical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Technician Apprentices (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.
Technician Apprentices (Chemical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Chemical Engineering with minimum 55% marks.

Candidates can read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility at the url given below:
http://www.bcplonline.co.in/bcplopenings/228_73-1521710194-Advt-022018%20Apprentices.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants must fall between 18 to 30 years as on 30th April 2018.

Stipend:

Graduate Apprentices - Rs.4984 per month
Technician Apprentices - Rs.3542 per month

Selection Process:

The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test, followed by a Personal Interview.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
