BDD Chawl Fire Mishap Sparks Row; BJP Women Corporators Allege Abuse by BMC Standing Committee Head

The BDD Chawl fire accident in which three people died, including an infant due to medical negligence at Niar Hospital, has sparked a row between BJP and Shiv Sena.

BJP corporator Shrimati Rajeshri Rajesh Shirvadkar of ward no. 172 met the chairperson of state women’s commission, Rupali Chakankar, and submitted a letter complaining about the “abusive, rude and indecent behaviour committed by the hired goons” of the BMC Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav, outside the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hall.

According to Shirvadkar, BJP corporators demanded adjournment of the BMC meeting convened on December 3 on the death of a four-month-old baby on November 30 at Nair Hospital, and criticised the hospital administration for being negligent. However, Jadhav said, “Feel like squeezing (somebody’s) throat…. Go away… leave… leave…”.

In the letter, Shirvadkar explained how the horror unfolded when the women corporators stepped out of the hall at 9:30 in the night along with 70 to 80 unknown faces who looked like “goons” and belonged to Byculla area. As soon as the women corporators left the entrance, they were surrounded by Shiv Sena corporators and the war of words started.

At the same time, the goons allegedly pushed the women, touched them inappropriately and also tried to molest them, the BJP corporator wrote in the letter.

Shirvadkar alleged that the goons who mistreated and assaulted women corporators of BJP were hired by the BMC standing committee chairman Jadhav and has requested the state women’s commission to investigate the matter and take strict action against bullying and hooliganism.

A formal complaint has also been submitted to the Mumbai police in this matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.