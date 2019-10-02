B'desh PM Sheikh Hasina Set to Begin 4-Day Visit to India, Receives Call from Imran Khan

Dhaka: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit India on Thursday on a four-day official visit during which she would hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two sides are likely to sign nearly a dozen agreements.

This would be Hasina's first visit to New Delhi since parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh and India. Hasina and Modi will hold bilateral talks on October 5. She will also be the chief guest at the India Economic Summit which is being organised by the World Economic Forum on October 3 and 4.

Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the two countries are expected to sign a dozen bilateral agreements in different areas and the two prime ministers were also expected to review issues of sharing of water in common rivers including Teesta and the Rohingya crisis.

"All bilateral issues will be discussed during their meeting including...framework agreement over all trans-boundary rivers with Teesta, Indian cooperation on Rohingya repatriation and reducing border killing at zero," he said.

Meanwhile, in a visibly surprise call, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called up Hasina and exchanged pleasantries. Hasina's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said that during the call, Khan also enquired about the treatment of her eyes, which were operated recently in London.

"Prime Minister Hasina thanked Khan for enquiring about her eye condition," Karim said. Officials familiar with the Dhaka-Islamabd ties said this was the first time since Khan came to power last year that he had such talks with Hasina.

The officials, however, said the two leaders had a brief unofficial interactions recently during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit in Saudi Arabia as their sitting arrangements were made side by side.

The ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan currently is described to be worst in the recent decades over the trial and execution of several high-profile Pakistani collaborators in the past several years on the 1971 war crime charges. The two sides expelled each other's diplomats after the war criminals executions.

Diplomatic negotiations between the two countries are at a standstill for a few years now over Dhaka alleging Pakistani high commission of financing terrorist activities in the country.

Foreign Secretary-level talks have not taken place between the two countries in the past four years now.

