1-min read

BDU 2019 Result: Bharathidasan University Declares MCA, MBA Semester Results at bdu.ac.in

All candidates who appeared for the Bharathidasan University MCA, MBA semester examination can check their score at bdu.ac.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2019, 2:25 PM IST

(Image: News18.com)
BDU 2019 Result Declared| The Bharathidasan University located in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu has declared the semester result for postgraduate MCA, MBA examination on June 29. The BDU 2019 Result, BDU Semester Result 2019 was uploaded on the university’s official website bdu.ac.in.

All candidates who appeared for the Bharathidasan University MCA, MBA semester examination can check their score through this URL bdu.ac.in. Individual links for each BDU Semester Result 2019, BDU Result 2019 can be checked below-

BDU 2019 Result for MBA bdu.ac.in

BDU 2019 Result for MCA bdu.ac.in

Tamil Nadu's Bharathidasan University had conducted the MBA, MCA semester examinations in April.

BDU Result 2019: Steps to check Bharathidasan University MCA, MBA 2019 Semester Scorecard

Follow the below-listed steps for accessing your BDU MCA 2019 Result, BDU MBA 2019 Result from the Bharathidasan University’s homepage.

Step 1- Visit the Bharathidasan University’s official website: bdu.ac.in or click the direct URLs shared above

Step 2-Search a tab reading BDU 2019 Result and click on it

Step 3-Select the relevant BDU Semester Result 2019 link and enter your registration number

Step 4- Submit the detail

Step 5-The BDU MCA 2019 Result, BDU MBA 2019 Result will be displayed

Step 6- Download the PDF and take printout of BDU Semester Result 2019 for future reference

| Edited by: Karan Anand
