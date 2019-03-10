English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Be Alert During EVM Demo on Polling Day: Sharad Pawar’s Diktat to NCP Workers
Various opposition parties have alleged that the electronic voting machines can be tampered with, and they want the Election Commission to revert to the ballot paper system of voting.
File photo of NCP president Sharad Pawar.
Loading...
Mumbai: Amid a row over allegations of EVMs not being tamper-proof, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has asked his party's booth-level workers to stay alert at the time of demonstration of voting machines on the polling day.
Various opposition parties have alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be tampered with, and they want the Election Commission (EC) to revert to the ballot paper system of voting.
However, the EC has repeatedly asserted that the EVMs are tamper-proof and that they cannot be hacked or rigged. "The BJP cannot be trusted. On the day of polling, you better visit the polling booth in the morning and see if the voting is taking place properly or not," Pawar said addressing the party workers from Beed district in Maharashtra through video-conferencing on Saturday.
NCP state chief Jayant Patil also interacted with the party workers.
Top leaders of various opposition parties met last month in New Delhi to discuss the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs and chart out their future course of action.
The opposition parties have been claiming that only two-three countries across the world are using EVMs and the rest have reverted to the ballot paper system following complaints of malfunctioning of these voting machines.
The Congress, while supporting the demand, has maintained that since the Lok Sabha polls are just around the corner, the EC should ensure counting of paper trail in 50 per cent booths across the country to ensure there is no doubt in the minds of voters.
Various opposition parties have alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) can be tampered with, and they want the Election Commission (EC) to revert to the ballot paper system of voting.
However, the EC has repeatedly asserted that the EVMs are tamper-proof and that they cannot be hacked or rigged. "The BJP cannot be trusted. On the day of polling, you better visit the polling booth in the morning and see if the voting is taking place properly or not," Pawar said addressing the party workers from Beed district in Maharashtra through video-conferencing on Saturday.
NCP state chief Jayant Patil also interacted with the party workers.
Top leaders of various opposition parties met last month in New Delhi to discuss the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs and chart out their future course of action.
The opposition parties have been claiming that only two-three countries across the world are using EVMs and the rest have reverted to the ballot paper system following complaints of malfunctioning of these voting machines.
The Congress, while supporting the demand, has maintained that since the Lok Sabha polls are just around the corner, the EC should ensure counting of paper trail in 50 per cent booths across the country to ensure there is no doubt in the minds of voters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
- Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Engaged, All About JLo's Sparkling Ring Worth $1 Million
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
- Nissan Kicks Review: Is This the One for You?
- Nirav Modi Was Spotted in London and Twitter Tried to Capture Him With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results