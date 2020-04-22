'Be Brave': Supportive Customers Send Messages for Delhi Pizza Delivery Agent Down With Coronavirus

New Delhi: A food delivery employee from a locality in south Delhi, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said on Tuesday that around 15 customers had reached out to him and offered support, Hindustan Times reported.

“Almost every one of them spoke with warmth - some told me to be brave, others told me not to hesitate to call them if needed,” he told HT.

The 19-year-old delivery agent who has spent eight days in quarantine till now said that the customers had received his contact number from the bills.

He, however, added that one of them had accused him of lying about his test results.

When he tested positive on April 13, he says he was feeling scared for himself and guilty for exposing others to the disease. But he was relieved to know that all "high-risk" patients he had come in contact with had tested negative and the persons in the 72 homes he had delivered to, were not exhibiting any symptoms, the report said.

Recalling the fear that had gripped him when he was told about his test results, he said that it felt like he would die.

"I am the youngest of three siblings, and I hadn’t even seen the world yet,” he told HT. He added that he had first informed his manager, and then his brother.

His father is a farmer, while his mother is a homemaker. He adds that once he has recovered, he would go to his village to meet his family.

He was shifted to a three-room accommodation in a police colony in Mandawali on Monday from Rajiv Gandhi Super SpecialityHospital in Dilshad Garden, where was previously admitted, the report said.

Last month, he was soaked in the rain when he was out for delivery. He contracted a cold and was prescribed some medicines after he visited the hospital. But when his condition continued to deteriorate, he went to Safdarjung Hospital but was not declared Covid-19 positive, the report added.

In another visit, when he informed the doctors about his persistent cough, he was directed to go to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for a test.

