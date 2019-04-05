Be Careful In Your Utterances In Future, EC Tells Adityanath Over 'Modi ki Sena' Remarks

The Election Commission on Friday advised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be more careful in the future after he referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena" (the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi). The poll panel’s warning came two days after it issued notice to him.The EC had given Adityanath until 5 pm on Friday to explain his remarks. It had earlier directed all political parties and candidates to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.The commission warned Adityanath against any such future usage and said his response defending the comments were "not satisfactory".The poll panel issued the chief minister a censure formally expressing its disapproval of his statement, ANI reported.Adityanath had made the comments at a rally in Ghaziabad on April 1. Hitting out at opposition parties over a host of governance issues, Adityanath had said that what was "impossible" for the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had become possible under the BJP rule."Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said, campaigning for Ghaziabad MP and Union minister VK Singh.Several Opposition parties had condemned the remarks, criticising Adityanath for "insulting and humiliating" the armed forces. The EC had also asked the Ghaziabad district magistrate to submit a report to check for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.