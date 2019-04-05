English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Be Careful In Your Utterances In Future, EC Tells Adityanath Over 'Modi ki Sena' Remarks
The Election Commission had earlier directed all political parties and candidates to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.
File photo of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday advised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to be more careful in the future after he referred to the Indian Army as "Modiji ki sena" (the army of Prime Minister Narendra Modi). The poll panel’s warning came two days after it issued notice to him.
The EC had given Adityanath until 5 pm on Friday to explain his remarks. It had earlier directed all political parties and candidates to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.
The commission warned Adityanath against any such future usage and said his response defending the comments were "not satisfactory".
The poll panel issued the chief minister a censure formally expressing its disapproval of his statement, ANI reported.
Adityanath had made the comments at a rally in Ghaziabad on April 1. Hitting out at opposition parties over a host of governance issues, Adityanath had said that what was "impossible" for the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had become possible under the BJP rule.
"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said, campaigning for Ghaziabad MP and Union minister VK Singh.
Several Opposition parties had condemned the remarks, criticising Adityanath for "insulting and humiliating" the armed forces. The EC had also asked the Ghaziabad district magistrate to submit a report to check for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
The EC had given Adityanath until 5 pm on Friday to explain his remarks. It had earlier directed all political parties and candidates to desist from "indulging in any political propaganda" involving activities of the defence forces.
The commission warned Adityanath against any such future usage and said his response defending the comments were "not satisfactory".
The poll panel issued the chief minister a censure formally expressing its disapproval of his statement, ANI reported.
Adityanath had made the comments at a rally in Ghaziabad on April 1. Hitting out at opposition parties over a host of governance issues, Adityanath had said that what was "impossible" for the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had become possible under the BJP rule.
"Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modi ji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai (Congress people would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi's army gives them bullet or bomb). This is the difference. The Congress people use 'ji' in Masood Azhar's name to encourage terrorism," he said, campaigning for Ghaziabad MP and Union minister VK Singh.
Several Opposition parties had condemned the remarks, criticising Adityanath for "insulting and humiliating" the armed forces. The EC had also asked the Ghaziabad district magistrate to submit a report to check for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'
- Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Thought
- Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He Rings in 54th Birthday
- Never Wanted to Re-visit Those Memories: When Sunny Leone Broke Down During Her Biopic Filming
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results