Be Cautious Of Both Dengue And COVID: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people of Delhi to be cautious of both dengue and coronavirus and spread awareness about measures to prevent the vector-borne disease. The Delhi government’s dengue awareness campaign “10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute” entered its third week on Sunday. While inspecting his residence at 10 am, Kejriwal said collective efforts will help Delhi defeat dengue like last year. There was a significant decrease in the number of cases. “Right now, we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic but it is also the season when dengue cases increase significantly. We have to be conscious about both dengue and coronavirus,” he said.

“Citizens must help in spreading awareness about measures to prevent dengue. They must pick up the phone and call 10 of their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices such as draining stagnant water and replacing it,” he said. “They must also advise their friends and relatives to take all measures to remain safe from coronavirus,” he added. He later tweeted, “Delhi will defeat dengue again. On the third Sunday of the campaign at 10 am, I checked my house and replaced stagnant clean water. You must also check your house every Sunday and ask your 10 friends/relatives to do the same.

Last year, similar cooperation and collective measures from all RWAs, religious and cultural associations, ministers, MLAs, public leaders and influencers had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city. Only 2,036 dengue cases and two deaths were recorded in the city last year as against 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015.

The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute was launched in 2019.

