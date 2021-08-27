Mysuru Rape: After Karnataka HM, Another Minister Shames Survivor

A day after Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the Mysuru gang-rape victim should not have gone to a deserted area, the state’s tourism minister echoed a similar sentiment, saying the girl should not have ventured into an isolated area at night.

“Be it young lovers or newlywed couples, they shouldn’t go to such places. We cannot tell everyone not to go. Police can’t be deployed at all such spots,” Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh said.

The girl, in her early 20s and a student in Karnataka, was allegedly gang-raped by four men near Mysore on Tuesday evening and her friend was badly beaten up on objecting. The rape of the young MBA student in the cultural capital of Karnataka has left the city in shock.

The girl had gone to the foothills of the Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination, with her classmate.

Four others who were in the vicinity then accosted them and tried to attack the student. When her friend objected, he was beaten with stones and overpowered. The girl was taken to a desolate location and raped by the four men who were in an intoxicated state.

Her friend reached out to the police and lodged a complaint first while the victim later gave her statement. The police said she has been admitted to a private hospital while her family members are coming from Maharashtra. She was out of danger and was able to give leads on the culprits.

Jnanendra’s statement to the ANI, that the girl and her male friend “should not have gone to a deserted area" drew sharp reactions from the Congress.

According to the FIR (first information report), a group of men surrounded the two when they visited the Chamundi Hills in the outskirts of the city and asked them for money. On refusing to pay, the two were attacked by the four men, who were in an intoxicated state.

“Such incidents are very sensitive and we cannot disclose information that hampers the victim. The victim has given us some details, her friend also has given his statement. An FIR has been taken up in Alanahalli police station," said Mysore Police Commissioner Chandra Gupta.

Terming it a “very unfortunate" incident, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he has directed police to take stern action against the culprits.

