Be Mentally Ready for Long Fight against Covid-19: BJP President JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday said that people should be "mentally ready" for a long fight against coronavirus and expressed confidence that the country will prevail over the pandemic.

In a video interaction with party leaders from Assam, he asked them to be "role models" with their conduct during the lockdown by following the guidelines and acting as a bridge between people and administration, a party statement said.

He also lauded the state government for limiting the spread of the disease. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in the northeastern state.

The total positive cases in Assam stood at 37 on Tuesday.

"We should be mentally ready for a long fight and take pro-active steps...I am confident that we will soon win over COVID-19," Nadda said.

He asked state party leaders to work to remove the difficulties being faced by people and also cautioned them against making any unreasonable demand of administration.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365