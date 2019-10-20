Be Mindful of the Future of Country: What Muslim Parties in Ayodhya Case Told the SC in Sealed Cover

New Delhi: The Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case have urged the Supreme Court to be mindful of the "future of the country" and the "multi-religious and multicultural values in resolving the issues confronting it” in the land dispute.

This was part of their written submissions on the moulding of relief that was submitted to the five-judge Constitution Bench hearing the case in a sealed cover on Saturday. The contents of the letter were made public after the Hindu parties objected to the content remaining secret.

The Muslim side, in their submission, has insisted that the decision by the Court, whichever way it goes, will impact future generations. It will also have consequences for the polity of this country, the letter stated.

This Court's decision may impact the minds of millions who are citizens of this country and who believe in constitutional values embraced by all when India was declared a republic on January 26, 1950, the parties said.

"Since the judgment of this Court will have far reaching implications, it is for the Court to consider the consequences of its historic judgment by moulding the relief in a fashion that will reflect Constitutional values that this great nation espouses," read the statement, released by five advocates on record - Ejaz Maqbool, Shakil Ahmed Syed, M.R. Shamshad, Irshad Ahmad and Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi.

The moulding of relief means narrowing down of the arguments and telling the court what specific points a party wants it to adjudicate on. "We hope that the Court, in moulding the relief, upholds our multi-religious and multi-cultural values in resolving the issues confronting it," the statement added.

The hearing on the title dispute of the Ram Janmabhoomi has already been concluded and the verdict is expected before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires.

Ram Lala Virajman, Hindu Mahasabha and many other Hindu parties have objected to the Muslim side giving their note on alternate relief in a sealed cover envelope.

"The practice filing written submission in sealed cover is not permissible as it encourages address to the court in secrecy, keeping the other party in dark. The placing of sealed cover written submission before Judges would prejudice the rights of other parties," said Bhakti Vardhan Singh, advocate representing one of the Hindu parties.

He also said that filing of written submission is improper and cannot be taken on record.

Meanwhile, Kartik Chopra, spokesperson of the Nirmohi Akhara, said that the land should be awarded to them if multicultural values has to be preserved. “Muslim parties had also agreed that the Akhara was worshipping at the spot since a long time,” he said. The Akhara had set up a claim adverse to the deity and questioned the status of the Ram Janmabhoomi as a juristic entity, subject to law.

The Akhara, in its note, said since it is the 'Shebait' - devotee taking care of the deity - therefore it is entitled to possession and management of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Ram Lalla Virajman has submitted a strongly-worded note seeking the court should give the land to the devotees. "The Muslim parties are not entitled to any equitable relief, more so when the structure is no longer existent. To pray for reconstructing the mosque at the disputed site is inequitable and unjust. It is contrary to Hindu dharma, Islamic law and all principles of justice, equity and good conscience. The small area which is the subject matter of the suit is one integral unit and it is indivisible," said the note.

Ram Lalla also said disputing the suit and its locus standi have disentitled the Nirmohi Akhara from any relief.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.