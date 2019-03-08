Be Prepared for Everything, Army Chief Tells Soldiers Deployed Along Pakistan Border

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat has directed army personnel deployed along the border with Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Indian Air Force, officials said.Gen. Rawat issued the direction after visiting the forward locations along the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir and several border posts in Rajasthan.During the visit, the Army Chief was briefed on the prevailing security scenario and preparedness of the formations to deal with any eventualities."The Army Chief expressed his complete confidence in the capabilities of the Indian Army to thwart any nefarious design of Pakistan," the Army said."He praised high state of morale of troops and instructed them to remain prepared for all eventualities in close coordination with the Air Force," it said in a statement.In Rajasthan, Gen. Rawat visited forward locations like Barmer and Suratgarh to review the operational deployment. Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26.Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations on February 27. However, the IAF thwarted their plans.The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.