'Be Punctual Or Face Action': Goa CM Sawant Warns Govt Employees
He said directions have been given to the department heads to issue memos to all those employees, who regularly report to duty late and are not dedicated towards their work.
File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday warned the government employees in the state to come to offices in time, failing which action would be taken against them.
He said directions have been given to the department heads to issue memos to all those employees, who regularly report to duty late and are not dedicated towards their work.
"I have observed one thing. People look for government jobs because they don't want to work or don't want to be in time to office. This is a common attitude. They know whether you work or not, you are entitled to be paid under the Sixth Pay, Seventh Pay," Sawant said.
He was speaking at a job fair organised by the state government.
"But this will not be tolerated now. We have already started issuing memos to those who are not punctual or are lethargic towards work," he said.
"If the situation continues, we will not hesitate even to send those employees home," chief minister warned. There are around 60,000 regular government employees in Goa, while another 10,000 are working on contractual basis.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sorry Pixel 4 But iPhone Users Can Get Free Unlimited Storage on Google Photos
- Guidelines For Influencers Are Incoming; a Few Folks And Brands Must be Very Worried
- Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Add Star Power to ISL 2019-20 Opening Ceremony
- TRAI to Decide on Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Battle For How Long Your Phone Should Ring
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg is Defending Free Speech; Yes, You Read That Right