Be Ready to Cough Up Rs 1,000 if You Refuse to Give Info to Enumerators During NPR Exercise
NPR officials also said some people objected to sharing their PAN details in the pre-test and hence, the column was dropped.
States such as Kerala and Bengal have said they will not take part in the NPR exercise. (PTI)
New Delhi: Amid a growing clamour of non-cooperation with the NPR process, the ministry of home affairs has cited that rules authorise officials to impose a penalty of Rs 1,000 in case someone refuses to give information for NPR or deliberately gives wrong information.
“Rule 17 of the citizenship rules states that a penalty of Rs 1,000 can be imposed for wrong information,” an MHA official said. However, the official also pointed out that the provision has not been used so far in the NPRs of 2011 and 2015.
Speaking at an anti-CAA, NPR and NRC forum in December, author Arundhati Roy had asked people to give wrong names if enumerators come to their house.
“When officials visit your home for NPR and ask you your name, give them names like Ranga-Billa, Kungfu-Katta,” Roy had said.
NPR officials also said in their pre-test, no respondent had shown any hesitation in sharing their Aadhaar, voter ID, driving licence or passport details. The only objection from some quarters was to the PAN number.
“Because of the objection we have decided to do away with the column on pan card," an official said.
Seventy-three districts were covered in the test, where samples of nearly 30 lakh individuals were collected.
“In 80% cases, respondents provided details voluntarily but were hesitant to share PAN details, following which we decided to drop the column in NPR,” a senior official said.
Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson tweeted to say that it was not mandatory to provide details of Aadhaar, voter ID, passport and driving licence number.
In response to some media reports, the MHA spokesperson tweeted: “As quoted in a news item, ‘Have Aadhar, Passport? You will have to share details for NPR...Voter id, DL Info also Mandatory’, gives a wrong impression that these documents would have to be compulsorily given for NPR exercise. Such a connotation is not correct."
The NPR process begins on April 1. Kerala and West Bengal have told District Director of Census Operations, the officer incharge of census and NPR in their states, that they will not allow the NPR process.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Saif Ali Khan Responded to How to Tackle 'Are You Gay' Question
- Anushka Sharma's 'Coffee Under Setting Sun' Post Initiates A Fun Banter with Arjun Kapoor
- PewDiePie, Father of 102 Million '9-Year-Olds', Abandons His Children to Go on a YouTube Break
- 'Great Player': Pakistani Pacer Mohammad Amir Applauds Kohli on Winning 'Spirit of Cricket' Award
- Proud Moment for India - Tata Altroz Awarded 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Testing