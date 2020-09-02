'Beacon of Light & Courage': CJI Bobde Praises Outgoing Judge Arun Mishra

In his six years as a Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday sat for the first time with Chief Justice SA Bobde. And it was his last as well.

Justice Bobde too recalled this as he bid adieu to his colleague. Unrestrained, Justice Bobde hailed the courage of Justice Mishra in discharging his duty as a judge in spite of several adversities.

"It has been a privilege for me to have Justice Mishra as a colleague in the Supreme Court. Unlike the experiences of many others, it is the first time that I am sitting with him in the court which happens to be the last time," said the CJI.

He minced no words in calling Justice Mishra a "beacon of light, a beacon of courage and a beacon of fortitude in the face of all adversities which you faced bravely and carried on."

The CJI was categorical that Justice Mishra remained unfazed and performed his functions as a judge. "Even at a personal level, I know the difficulties you faced, including your health problems. But you still discharged your duties," added Justice Bobde.

The CJI further said: "I don't think I have many examples when someone faced so many adversities and despite that, he did his duties."

Justice Bobde emphasised yet again that Justice Mishra symbolised "great courage and great fortitude" and was someone who had excellent relationship with all his colleagues.

"Now in your years ahead, I take this opportunity on behalf of all my colleagues to wish you a very, very happy, joyous and prosperous life ahead," concluded the CJI.

Justice Mishra thanked the CJI, all his colleagues in the apex court and lawyers in the bar. The outgoing judge described them as the "supreme powers" he had during his tenure.

He added that he never decided even one case against his conscience and perhaps why he had so many judgments dissenting from his brethren.

Justice Mishra said fair criticism of judgments is always welcome but one should not deliberately give colour to them.

"Sometimes I have been very harsh in my conduct directly or indirectly. Nobody should feel hurt. If I have hurt anybody then please pardon me, pardon me, pardon me," said Justice Mishra while concluding.