Bear Dies After Being Hit by Train Near Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh

A bear died after being hit by a train near Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district on Monday, an official said. The bear, around eight years old, was crossing the tracks in Chandpur village near Badhwabara railway station under Katni-Bilaspur segment when the accident took place, said RL Sharma, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Forest department.

“The area falls under the Ghunghuti forest range, near Bandhavgarh National Park. We received information about the accident at around 1 pm and reached the spot. The bear came to the spot to have honey from a beehive on a tree when he was hit by the train from the rear. A post mortem is being carried out," he said.

