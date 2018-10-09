Beaten up For Asking ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ be Allowed in UP College, Say 4 Students

: As many as four students of an aided inter college here claimed they were attacked by some people at the behest of its authorities for complaining that singing "Vande Matram" and chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" were not allowed in the institute, police said.According to a complaint lodged by class XII student Anuj Kumar Gaur, he and his three friends were attacked outside the GMAM Inter College gate in the afternoon, ASP Vijay Pal Singh said.On Friday, some members of social welfare organisation Manas Mandir had visited the college on Bilthara Road and they found that the students were being punished for singing "Vande Mataram" or chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" after school prayers.Manas Mandir manager Shiv Kumar Jaiswal said that not only the students, but teachers also complained about the same on camera. The organisation had sent a complaint in this regard, along with the video recordings of the students and teacher's statements, to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.According to Gaur's complaint, college's principal Majid Nasir and some teachers were not happy about this and they got him and his friends attacked, ASP Singh said.Gaur has alleged that around 20-25 people attacked them with lathis and "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were also raised, the police officer said.The principal and teachers allegedly instigated the attackers when the four cried for help, the ASP said, citing the complaint.He said that additional forces have been deployed in Bilthara Road area as a precautionary measure and the matter is being investigated.The students said that "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogan was raised by the students after the prayers Monday morning which led to tension on the campus.Earlier, the video of the students and teacher's statements complaining about the alleged ban were uploaded on the social networking site by the organisation.After that, District Magistrate Bhawani Singh Khangaraut had directed District Inspector of School (DIOS) Narendra Dev Pandey to look into it.On Saturday, principal Nasir had claimed the complaint that singing "Vande Matram" and chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" were not allowed was a conspiracy to defame the institution.