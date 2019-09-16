Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Beaten Up, Kept Hostage and Set Ablaze: Dalit Man Burnt Alive in UP's Hardoi Over Honour Killing

Locals who rushed to the spot on hearing his cries and took him to a local hospital. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:September 16, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Beaten Up, Kept Hostage and Set Ablaze: Dalit Man Burnt Alive in UP's Hardoi Over Honour Killing
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Loading...

Hardoi: A 20-year-old Dalit man was allegedly burnt alive over his relationship with a woman from another caste, a killing that his relatives said also led to his mother's death.

According to the police, the suspected case of honour killing occurred at Bhadesa area of Hardoi district on Saturday.

Abhishek alias Monu was beaten up, kept hostage in a house and set ablaze, Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said.

Locals who rushed to the spot on hearing his cries and took him to a local hospital. He was referred to a Lucknow hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way on Sunday, the SP said.

A relative said Monu's mother died of shock after hearing the news.

According to the SP, locals said Monu was in a relationship with a girl and had gone to meet her when the incident took place.

Monu was returning after arranging Rs 25,000 for the treatment of his ailing mother, Ram Beti (60), his uncle Raju said.

Monu was stopped and taken to a house by some people with whom the family had an enmity. They also snatched the money and set him ablaze, according to Raju.

An FIR has been filed against five people, including two family members and two neighbours of the girl, the SP said, adding that an investigation is on.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram