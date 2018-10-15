English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beating Sanjeev Kapoor, Nagpur Chef Cooks 3,000 Kg Khichdi to Set New World Record
If chef Manohar is successful in his bid, then he would break celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s records. Last year, chef Kapoor led India’s entry to the Guinness Book of World Records by making the 'largest serving of rice and beans' after he prepared 918 kgs of Khichdi.
Image tweeted by Shradha Merkhed (Twitter/@ShradhaMerkhed)
New Delhi: Ahead of World Food Day on October 16, celebrated chef Vishnu Manohar from Maharashtra prepared 3000 kg of Khichdi in a single vessel in Nagpur on Sunday, seeking to set a new Guinness World Record.
"I have tried for the world record; the emotion behind it is that I want Khichdi to be declared as the national dish because people eat khichdi at every stage. It is the most healthy and affordable meal," Chef Manohar told ANI.
In order to cook the Khichdi, the ingredients that went into the recipe were 275 kg of rice, 125 kg of moong dal (lentils), 150 kg of chana dal (pulses), 3000 litres of water, and 150 kg of ghee (clarified butter).
Union Minister for Road Transportation and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, who attended the event, commended Manohar for his attempt as he said, "He is a celebrated chef, and
I congratulate him for his record. He is making Indian dish famous worldwide, and thank him for this. He is done great work. The khichdi he made was masala khichdi, and it was very delicious," he told reporters here.
World Famous Chef Shri @VishnuChef (Vishnu Ki Rasaoi) created a Guinness World Record of cooking 3000kg khichadi. Union Minister @nitin_gadkari & MH Cabinet Minister @cbawankule, Central Nagpur MLA @iVikasKumbhare were present on the occasion.— Shradha Merkhed (@ShradhaMerkhed) October 14, 2018
Venue :- Chitnis Park Mahal Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/C4lw4dHxU1
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
