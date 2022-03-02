'Because of Its Rising Power': PM Modi on India's Success in Evacuating Citizens from Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India could evacuate its citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine because of its rising power.

Addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, Modi said the government would not spare any effort in bringing home Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Taking a jibe at rivals, the prime minister said those who questioned the valour of armed forces and ‘Make in India’ can not make the country strong.

PM Modi has held four meetings in three days over the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

Sonbhadra district will go to polls in the last phase on March 7.

