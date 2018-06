BECIL Noida Recruitment 2018: Social Media Executive and Graphic Designer Posts, Apply before 9th July 2018

BECIL Noida Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Social Media Executive and Graphic Designer has begun on the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, Noida - becil.com BECIL aims to recruit candidates on contract basis for deployment in a Government office in Delhi/ NCR. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.becil.comStep 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Registration form’ under ‘Careers’Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out of the formStep 5 – Fill the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the application form,Application fee along with other required documents at below mentioned address:Assistant General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).Unreserved Category – Rs.300SC/ ST/ PH Category - NILTotal Posts: 6Social Media Executive – 5 viz English – 3, Hindi – 1, Urdu – 1Graphic Designer - 1Social Media Executive – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any field and must have good communication skills in English/ Hindi/ Urdu and should be well versed with all Social Media platforms.Graphic Designer – The applicant must have a minimum of 2 years experience in visual design and/ or front end development for social media and/ or World Wide Web and must be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop in design, Illustrator).The age of the applicants should not be more than 45 years for both the posts.Social Media Executive – Rs.23,000 per monthGraphic Designer – Rs.30,000 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.