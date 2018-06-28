GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BECIL Noida Recruitment 2018: Social Media Executive and Graphic Designer Posts, Apply before 9th July 2018

BECIL aims to recruit candidates on contract basis for deployment in a Government office in Delhi/ NCR.

Updated:June 28, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
(Image: Screengrab of the official website of BECIL)
BECIL Noida Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Social Media Executive and Graphic Designer has begun on the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, Noida - becil.com.

BECIL aims to recruit candidates on contract basis for deployment in a Government office in Delhi/ NCR. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 9th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2018 for Social Media Executive and Graphic Designer Posts:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.becil.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Registration form’ under ‘Careers’
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a print out of the form
Step 5 – Fill the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the application form,

Application fee along with other required documents at below mentioned address:
Assistant General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).

Direct Link - http://www.becil.com/uploads/pdf/NewRegistrationFormpdf-4979a73effee49470cd6d73717b20344.pdf

Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.300
SC/ ST/ PH Category - NIL

BECIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 6
Social Media Executive – 5 viz English – 3, Hindi – 1, Urdu – 1
Graphic Designer - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Social Media Executive – The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in any field and must have good communication skills in English/ Hindi/ Urdu and should be well versed with all Social Media platforms.

Graphic Designer – The applicant must have a minimum of 2 years experience in visual design and/ or front end development for social media and/ or World Wide Web and must be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop in design, Illustrator).

Applicants must read through the official advertisement as given below:
http://www.becil.com/uploads/vacancy/sme26june18pdf-281fc7f64bd933585cff7142ae259900.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 45 years for both the posts.

Pay Scale:
Social Media Executive – Rs.23,000 per month
Graphic Designer – Rs.30,000 per month

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

