BECIL Recruitment 2018: 300 Programme Coordinator Vacancies Notified

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) Recruitment 2018 notification has been released to fill 300 vacancies of Programme Coordinators on contractual basis for deployment in the field offices of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS).BECIL aims to engage the Programme Coordinators for its offices across India. The application process is expected soon to begin on BECIL's official website - becil.com. Interested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to apply for the post once the application process begins.Programme Coordinator - 300Unreserved Category - Rs 1,500SC/ST/OBC/PH Category - Rs500The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized university and must have 3 years experience in youth activities/ rural development/ other social sectors including voluntary work in a reputed organization. The applicant must have proficiency in Computers, report writing and excellent communication skills.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018.The monthly pay out will be Rs 31,900.The selection of the candidates will be based on online written Examination. The exam will be of 75 marks followed by an Interview of 25 marks. The final result will be declared on the basis of merit.For detailed information, the applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement as given below:http://www.becil.com/uploads/vacancy/AdvtforProgrammeCoordinatorpdf-ffc3ed2264f9655871febf488ecac676.pdf