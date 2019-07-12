Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,684 Posts at Broadcast Engineering Consultants India at becil.com; Know Application Process, Salary

There are 1,336 vacancies for skilled and 1,342 vacancies for the unskilled manpower. Besides, BECIL Recruitment, hiring for the posts of Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- 4 and Accounts Executive-2 will also be conducted.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
BECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,684 Posts at Broadcast Engineering Consultants India at becil.com; Know Application Process, Salary
Representative image.
BECIL Recruitment 2019 | The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited has released ‘BECIL 2019 Recruitment’ circular on its official website becil.com mentioning its plan to hire 2,684 candidates for its government projects. According to information contained in it, as many as, 1,336 and 1,342 vacancies are advertised for skilled and unskilled manpower, respectively. Besides, these BECIL Recruitment 2019, hiring for theses posts Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- 4 and Accounts Executive-2 will be too conducted.

Read the detailed BECIL Recruitment 2019 document here

Know the key information before applying for jobs at Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited. Here are concise details regarding eligibility, application form, salary of BECIL 2019 Recruitment.

BECIL Recruitment 2019 Eligibility

For skilled manpower, applicants should have ITI Certificate or higher technical degree diploma in engineering. To apply for unskilled manpower posts, one needs to be class 8 pass. For BECIL 2019 Electrical Engineer post, B.Tech degree is a must and for BECIL 2019 Accounts Executive post, finance graduates and post graduates are eligible to apply. Work experience is also required.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Application Form

The fee for BECIL Recruitment Application Form 2019 is Rs 500 for general/ OBC candidates. For those belonging from SC/ST/PH categories, they have to pay Rs 250. The application process is completely online and the BECIL 2019 application form can be filled at beciljobs.com. The link for same will get activated shortly. Register and fill-in the required details at the portal. Then, upload the mandatory documents and pay the application fee. Submit the BECIL 2019 Application Form and take its printout.

The last date to fill and submit the BECIL Recruitment 2019 Application Form is July 25.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Salary

The selected candidates shall work for government project like Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Uttar Pradesh and the BECIL 2019 recruitment salary (per month) for each post is given below-

Skilled Manpower: Rs 9,381

Unskilled Manpower: Rs 7,613

Consultant (Electrical Engineer): Rs 30,000-50,000

Accounts Executive: Rs 20,000-30,000

