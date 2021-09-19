'Become Agents of Change': What PM Modi Said During 4-hr Marathon Meeting With Top Bureaucrats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a marathon meeting with the secretaries of various ministries and discussed governance delivery.

Sources said secretaries of central government departments gave suggestions on ways to improve governance and delivery on the ground. The meeting, which was held at the prime minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, began at about 4:30 pm and went on for close to four hours.

While speaking to the secretaries, Prime Minister said secretaries are not just bureaucrats or officers but also agents of change and development. He advised them to do away with ‘Babu culture’ and focus on the delivery of governance, become leaders and agents of change.

PM Modi has made similar comments in several meetings with the political leaders and cabinet ministers.

He stressed the importance of announcing projects or schemes and making sure that they are implemented on the ground. “Any project which is launched must see its completion," he said.

The meeting comes days after Modi met his council of ministers and called for developing a good and healthy work culture and implement best practices without any delay.

The Prime Minister has held various meetings with ministry officials to ensure smooth implementation of government functionary and programmes.

