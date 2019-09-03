Beef Curry Dropped from Kerala Menu at Indian Food fest in Germany after Hindu Group Raises Objections
KSF executive committee, in a Facebook post, said the Indian Consulate requested them to revise the menu after some people with vested interests threatened to create a ruckus at the event.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The Consulate General of India in Frankfurt has reportedly asked a Kerala body to remove beef curry from its menu during a food fest after a group of Hindutva activists raised objections. A few members of the organisation later held a silent protest against the "growing intolerance".
The India Fest in Frankfurt was held on August 31. Kerala Samajam Frankfurt, a Malayali cultural organisation in Germany, had prepared the food items, which included beef curry and parotta, a popular combo among Keralites.
KSF executive committee, in a Facebook post, said the Indian Consulate requested them to revise the menu after a few people with vested interests threatened to create a ruckus at the event.
“While preparing for the Indian Fest, all Indian organisations were explicitly asked to present the common delicacies of each state with the only restriction being alcohol. As per these instructions, Kerala Samajam Frankfurt had prepared the menu based on the common food interests of Kerala and its people,” the post on Facebook said.
“When some people with vested interests raised objection and threatened to make ruckus during the event, CGI Frankfurt kindly requested us to revise our menu so that the event could be held without any incidents,” it added. “As per CGI Frankfurt request, we as a responsible cultural organisation - representing the peace-loving “God’s own country” - decided to comply to maintain peace and harmony.”
Donny George, a Keralite who attended the event, claimed that a group of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had called for a protest against serving beef at the event.
“A group of VHP workers called for a protest after they came to know about the menu at the Kerala Samajam event, following which the Indian consulate requested the Kerala Samajam authorities to remove beef and parotta from the menu. Kerala Samajam members boycotted the event later,” George wrote on Facebook.
“A group of youngsters protested against the growing intolerance and lack of food freedom. The protestors were raising placards showing the message of India’s unity in diversity and food freedom,” he added.
