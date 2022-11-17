Beer, Cigarettes, Netflix & Food from Zomato: What All Aaftab Did After Butchering Shraddha’s Body

As the investigation is underway into the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, bone-chilling details of the grisly crime continue to unravel. The latest update in the case was that 28-year-old Aaftab Amin Poonawala took 10 hours to chop the body of his live-in partner into 35 pieces after he strangled her to death at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli. While butchering the victim’s body, he also took “breaks" and had beer, smoked cigarettes, watched a movie on Netflix, and ordered food from Zomato.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar in May and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

According to India Today sources, Poonawala told the police that it took him 10 hours to chop Walkar’s body and took breaks in between when he got tired. He also took hours to wash off the body pieces and in between, he drank beers and smoked cigarettes.

An avid follower of crime shows, Poonawala allegedly killed Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and financial issues and said the idea of chopping her body into 35 pieces was inspired by the American crime TV series “Dexter".

Poonawala, a food blogger by profession, is now being likened to notorious serial killer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy who raped, mutilated, and murdered scores of women.

He met Walkar through an online dating application. Later, they started working for the same call center in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belong to different faiths, prompting the couple to move to Mehrauli earlier this year.

On 18th May, the couple had an argument over marriage, which escalated and Poonawala killed her. The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator.

Poonawala had studied hotel management and was trained in handling sharp knives as he had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat. He applied the know-how to chop Walkar’s body into 35 pieces. Poonawala would pack the refrigerator’s deep freezer with the pieces and put the remaining ones in the bottom tray. After some time, he would take the frozen pieces out to deep freeze those kept in the tray. He also used incense sticks and room freshener to suppress the foul smell.

Police said that he used to take out the chopped pieces, pack them in polythene bags and take them to the forest in a backpack. “He would go to the jungle at around 2 am and return a couple of hours later. He repeated this for around 20 days," an official said.

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court permitted the city police to question Poonawala for five more days in its custody, while another judge allowed his narco analysis test after he consented to undergo the forensic procedure.

(with inputs from PTI)

