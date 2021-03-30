Beer to get Cheaper and Alcohol Dearer in UP from April 1

With the new financial year coming into effect from April 1, liquor across Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh will be retailed at revised pricing. While authorities in Delhi have directed stores to clear the existing stock in three months at the same pricing, in the adjacent states the revised pricing will come into effect from April 1.

In the new excise session of Uttar Pradesh beginning from April 1, new prices of beer, IMFL will be introduced in the state. Beer, however, is set to become cheaper from April 1, while domestic and foreign liquor will become expensive.

The state’s BJP government has hiked the permit fees for foreign liquor, wine and vodka coming from other countries from April. The excise department has stated that beer prices may slump by Rs 10 to Rs 30, meaning a can of beer retailing at Rs 120 on March 31 will be sold for Rs 100 on April 1. On the other hand, a 200 ml pack of country-made liquor will go up by Rs 5.

Beer is consumed compared to other liquors in the state of UP and the latest move is aimed to increase its consumption.

Recently, the Delhi government announced the lowering of the legal drinking age in the capital from 25 to 21. The authorities also decided to not set up any new government liquor stores in the capital and claimed that the new measures will keep a check on the liquor mafia and will increase the excise earnings by up to 20 per cent annually.

The price hike in liquor in the state of Uttar Pradesh is expected to increase sales in Delhi liquor outlets, possibly more in the border areas.