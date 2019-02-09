English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Soon, Beer to Get Costly in Karnataka as Kumaraswamy Govt Increases Excise Duty
The government which plans to achieve the target of Rs 20,950 crore fixed for excise department for fiscal 2019-20, has proposed to increase excise duty on beer.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.
Bengaluru: Beer and low alcoholic beverages will cost more from April 1 as the state budget 2019-2020 presented by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday proposed to increase additional excise duty on beverages.
"I propose to increase additional excise duty on Beer from 150 per cent to 175 per cent, additional excise duty on draught beer from 115 per cent to 150 per cent, excise duty on beer manufactured in Micro Brewery from existing Rs 5 per Bulk litre (BL) to Rs 10 per BL, and additional excise duty from existing Rs 12.50 per BL to Rs 25 per BL," Kumaraswamy said.
"I also propose to increase excise duty on Low Alcoholic Beverages (LAB) from existing Rs 5 per BL to Rs 10 per BL and additional excise duty from 122 per cent to 150
percent," he added.
Kumaraswamy, who holds the finance portfolio, presented his government's second budget, amid high octanepolitical drama that saw the opposition BJP boycotting it.
