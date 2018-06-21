English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Before Leaving for Bengaluru, Kejriwal Takes Stock of Delhi’s Power, Water Situation
Previously, Arvind Kejriwal had come under fire from BJP leaders who claimed that the CM had chosen an inopportune time to sit on protest as Delhi was going through a water crisis.
File image of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is all set to leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to seek treatment for high blood sugar levels, chaired a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) before leaving the capital. Kejriwal had fallen ill after his 9-day dharna at Raj Niwas.
“CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of the DJB. He took stock of water projects and sought daily report from tomorrow (Friday) on the problems, action, solution and timeline of solution,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.
Kejriwal also hold the water portfolio and is the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). During his protest, Kejriwal had come under fire from BJP leaders, including leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, who claimed that the CM had chosen an inopportune time to sit on protest as Delhi was going through a water crisis.
The CM also took a meeting of power department officials and discoms as electricity demand soars in the summer. “CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of power department and discoms. He sought everyday report of all areas in Delhi with problems, action and solution. He directed the department to implement the subsidy policy for tenants as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.
The sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s house has left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener unwell. According to sources, Kejriwal had higher blood sugar levels than normal, which forced him to rest on his first day back from the sit-in. On Thursday, he is leaving for Bengaluru to seek naturopathy treatment for his illness.
Also Watch
“CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of the DJB. He took stock of water projects and sought daily report from tomorrow (Friday) on the problems, action, solution and timeline of solution,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.
Kejriwal also hold the water portfolio and is the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). During his protest, Kejriwal had come under fire from BJP leaders, including leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, who claimed that the CM had chosen an inopportune time to sit on protest as Delhi was going through a water crisis.
The CM also took a meeting of power department officials and discoms as electricity demand soars in the summer. “CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of power department and discoms. He sought everyday report of all areas in Delhi with problems, action and solution. He directed the department to implement the subsidy policy for tenants as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.
The sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s house has left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener unwell. According to sources, Kejriwal had higher blood sugar levels than normal, which forced him to rest on his first day back from the sit-in. On Thursday, he is leaving for Bengaluru to seek naturopathy treatment for his illness.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: David Beckham Predicts Kane versus Messi in Final
- Instagram Takes on YouTube; Launches 'IGTV' Mobile App For Hour Long Videos
- Ahmed Shehzad Reportedly Fails Dope Test, Could Face 3-month Ban
- Clooneys Open Their Hearts & Wallets as Hollywood Attacks Family Separations
- New Second-Generation Audi A1 Unveiled