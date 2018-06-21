GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Before Leaving for Bengaluru, Kejriwal Takes Stock of Delhi’s Power, Water Situation

Previously, Arvind Kejriwal had come under fire from BJP leaders who claimed that the CM had chosen an inopportune time to sit on protest as Delhi was going through a water crisis.

Uday Singh Rana | News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
File image of AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is all set to leave for Bengaluru on Thursday to seek treatment for high blood sugar levels, chaired a meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) before leaving the capital. Kejriwal had fallen ill after his 9-day dharna at Raj Niwas.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of the DJB. He took stock of water projects and sought daily report from tomorrow (Friday) on the problems, action, solution and timeline of solution,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.

Kejriwal also hold the water portfolio and is the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). During his protest, Kejriwal had come under fire from BJP leaders, including leader of opposition Vijender Gupta, who claimed that the CM had chosen an inopportune time to sit on protest as Delhi was going through a water crisis.

The CM also took a meeting of power department officials and discoms as electricity demand soars in the summer. “CM Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting of power department and discoms. He sought everyday report of all areas in Delhi with problems, action and solution. He directed the department to implement the subsidy policy for tenants as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.


The sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s house has left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener unwell. According to sources, Kejriwal had higher blood sugar levels than normal, which forced him to rest on his first day back from the sit-in. On Thursday, he is leaving for Bengaluru to seek naturopathy treatment for his illness.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
