Before Nagrota Encounter, JeM Terrorists Given Chance to Surrender: Officials

The four heavily armed suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists who were killed in an encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway early on Thursday were given a chance to surrender, officials said. A truck, carrying the terrorists, who had recently infiltrated the India-Pakistan border, was stopped at Ban toll plaza in Nagrota area at 5 am for checking, but the driver left the vehicle and fled, the police official said.

Immediately, the CRPF and police personnel moved to search the vehicle. On receiving the news, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh rushed to the spot and directed the terrorists to surrender.

In a video released by police, IGP Singh is seen announcing through a public address system, "Whosoever is hiding in the truck, should lay down their weapons and come out with both hands up." The terrorists ignored the announcement, leading to a fierce gunbattle, officials said. Other security forces also joined in the encounter as the terrorists lobbed grenades and fired arms. In the three-hour-long gunbattle, four terrorists were killed and two policemen injured, IGP Singh said.

The truck, loaded with rice sacks, caught fire during the encounter. The bodies of the terrorists, hiding in a cavity within the truck, were recovered, he said. A huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material, including 11 AK rifles, three pistols, 24 magazines, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades, was recovered, the IGP, Jammu, said.

Besides, medicines, explosive material, bundle of wires, electronic circuits and bags in huge quantities were recovered from them. "The terrorists had come to execute a big plan which has now been foiled," IGP Singh said.