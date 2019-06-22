Before PM Modi, Jacinda Ardern & Vladimir Putin Graced Cover of British Herald Magazine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image have got another boost. He has been declared the winner of a reader’s poll for world’s most powerful person 2019 conducted by a leading British magazine.

The poll, conducted by British Herald, closed on Sunday midnight and saw PM Modi defeat several world leaders and politicians to be declared as the winner with 30.9 per cent votes.

Taking to their website, the British Herald wrote, "The VERDICT is out! The readers of the British Herald have voted for Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India as the World’s Most Powerful Person 2019, beating out other world leaders and politicians among people who were voted by our readers."

This is not the first time that British Herald had featured world leaders on their cover page. Earlier in the year the magazine featured the youngest female Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin was featured in March-April issue, with the publication describing the noted politician as, "IMPRINT FROM RUSSIA TO THE WORLD”. They went on to describe Vladimir Putin as a “Russian politician and former KGB intelligence officer currently serving as President of Russia today for nearly two decades.”

The magazine further wrote, “Elected to his current and fourth presidential term in March 2018, Putin has led the Russian Federation as either its prime minister, acting president, or president since 1999. Long considered an equal of the President of the United States in holding one of the world’s most powerful public offices, Putin has aggressively exerted Russia’s influence and political policy around the world."

Jacinda Ardern was featured in May-June issue of the magazine, with the publication describing her as, " A Leader of our Times Jacinda, who has the distinction of being the youngest female Prime Minister of the Tasman country, has been hugely admired ever since her election to the top post in 2017. Right from the beginning, she has been a whip of fresh air. Here stood a woman, who seemed to embody New Zealand’s best attributes of optimism, common sense, approachability and, most of all, empathy."

Notably, other world leaders who had the possibility of being the magazine's cover prior to the poll results included Russia's Vlamidir Putin, Donald Trump (US), and China's Xi Jinping.