Before Russian NSA's Visit to India, Their Envoy Says Afghan Terror May Spread to Kashmir | 10 Points

Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev on Monday shared concern of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan spreading to Kashmir amid the Taliban takeover of Kabul. Kudashev also said that India and Russia have shared concern over terrorism and added that Afghan soil should not be a source of spreading terrorism to other countries, Hindustan Times said in a report.

Here are 10 points highlighting the Russian ambassador’s interaction with reporters yesterday:

-Russia wants an inclusive government, we expect that Afghan soil would not be a source of terror emanating to the other countries of the region.

-Kremlin is closely cooperating with India to counter the danger of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

-Counterterrorism cooperation is a key part of the India-Russia dialogue at various levels, and Moscow wants an inclusive government in Kabul to ensure stability and sustainable development in Afghanistan.

-Any flare-up of the civilian conflict would result in terrorism spilling over across the region.

-Russia’s main concern is stability in Afghanistan and building an inclusive government that can offer itself for recognition to the international community to secure stability and sustainable development, he said.

-Afghanistan deserves peace, predictability and sustainable development, and India and Russia want Afghanistan to be peaceful (and) friendly with each and every country in the region.

-The above points are basic values which bring Russia and India together and added that there isn’t a difference in the positions of two countries.

-Russia and India are also cooperating on Afghanistan within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and its working group on Afghanistan.

-The new Taliban dispensation should prove that it is a responsible government, that it is able to build an inclusive government, that it is able to look after each and every minority, each and every region of Afghanistan.

- Russia is expected to deliver the first batch of S-400 air defence systems under a $5.4-billion deal by October.

