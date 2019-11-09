Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Before SC Hearing on Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Title Suit, Know the Who's Who in Ayodhya Case

The verdict comes after a 40-day hearing on a petition against the earlier 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment that had ordered that the land be divided equally between the representatives of 'Ram Lalla Virajman' and the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

News18.com

Updated:November 9, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Before SC Hearing on Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Title Suit, Know the Who's Who in Ayodhya Case
News18 illustration by Mir Suhail.

The Supreme Court will pronounce the high-anticipated verdict in the long-drawn Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday. A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and consisting of Justices SA Bobde, Justices Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer will pronounce the verdict at 10.30 on Saturday.

The verdict comes after a 40-day hearing on a petition against the earlier 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment that had ordered that the land be divided equally between Nirmohi Akhara, representatives of 'Ram Lalla Virajman' and the Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Here are a few of the litigants in the title suit.

Ram Lalla Virajman

The baby Lord Ram, who is considered under Indian law to be a "juristic person" and is represented by his next human friend, Triloki Nath Pandey, a senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad, is among the litigants in the case. The deity first became a litigant in the case in 1989, two years after the title case was moved out of the civil court to the Allahabad High Court. At the time, Deoki Nandan Agarwal, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court, had filed a petition seeking to become the "sakha" or friend of the deity and its birthplace in the title suits. Agarwal had been serving as the VHP vice president at the time.

Nirmohi Akhara

A religious denomination of sadhu, the Nirmohi Akhara had originally laid claim to the mosque in 1959 ten years after the site had been closed off to Muslims and an idol of the Hindu deity Ram had been installed in the central dome. The group had at the time claimed that they had been worshiping the deities installed at a temple at the disputed site.

Sunni Central Waqf Board

The primary litigant from the Muslim side in the case, the Sunni Waqf Board had first filed a suit staking ownership of the site in 1961, in which it had claimed possession of the mosque.

Mohd Iqbal Ansari

An independent litigant and the son of one of the oldest litigants in the case (Mohammad Hashim Ansari), Iqbal Ansari took over as the petitioner following the death of his father in 2016. Hashim Ansari, a local tailor, had lived in proximity to the Babri Masjid and was one of the first petitioners in the case,

M Siddiq

A general secretary of the Jamiat-ul Ulema-i Hind Hind of Uttar Pradesh, M Siddiq had filed a petition on behalf of the organisation that became the title suit in the case,

Shia Central Board of Waqf

A trial court in 1946 had ruled the Babri Masjid as the Sunni property. The Board had, however, argued that the mosque hadn't been built by Babur — a Sunni — but his commander who had been a Shia. The Shia Waqf board, which had also been a party in the Allahabad High Court had petitioned the Supreme Court against the 1946 decree in a Special Leave Petition.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram