Begampur Police Station Judged Delhi's Best Police Station in 2020

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Friday felicitated police officials of the Begumpur Police Station after being selected as the best police station of Delhi among top 10 police stations of India in 2020. He presented Certificate of Excellence’ to SHO Inspector Jai Bhagwan.

The ranking was done on the basis of prefixed parameters by the Ministry of Home Affairs annually. Such an exercise is conducted to incentivise effective functioning of police stations and bring healthy competition among them, officials said. According to a statement by police, surveys were conducted across the country and the police stations were selected based on data analysis, direct observation and public feedback.

The survey team also randomly visited various areas like Rajiv Nagar, Jain Nagar and Begumpur falling under the jurisdiction of the Begumpur Police Station, and recorded citizens’ feedback. The team also noticed the checking conducted at pickets. The team further analysed CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) entries and Records of Police Station. They visited the Malkhanas as well as inspected the basic amenities for visitors, waiting areas, toilets, drinking water, public facilitation desks, barracks, separate rooms for women constable, safety and security of armoury and other parameters as per the standards for best police station, and adjudged Begumpur as the best police station in Delhi, the statement added.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here