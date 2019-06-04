Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Beggar Killed on Suspicion of Being Child-lifter in Chhattisgarh, Minor Among Three Accused

The beggar was beaten with sticks and his throat cut with an axe after which his body was dumped in the dry bed of a rivulet.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Beggar Killed on Suspicion of Being Child-lifter in Chhattisgarh, Minor Among Three Accused
Representative image.
Loading...

Korba Two men were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly killing a beggar on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on May 27 at Pendridih village, but the accused were apprehended Monday after the incident came to light, Lemru police station house officer (SHO) Ramlal Maravi said.

The accused were identified as Manturam (19) and Kunwar Sai (22). The third accused is a 17-year-old youth.

On May 27, the victim, around 45 years old and yet to be identified, was begging for food outside a house when the accused saw him.

Claiming that he could be a child-lifter, they said nobody should give him food, SHO Maravi said.

Later, the accused allegedly took the victim outside the village and beat him up with sticks and then slit his throat with an axe, killing him on the spot, Maravi said.

The body was buried in the dry bed of a rivulet. Lemru police got a tip-off about the killing some days later, following which the body was exhumed Monday and the accused were apprehended after they allegedly confessed to the crime, the officer said.

Efforts were on to ascertain the victim's identity, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram