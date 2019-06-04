Beggar Killed on Suspicion of Being Child-lifter in Chhattisgarh, Minor Among Three Accused
The beggar was beaten with sticks and his throat cut with an axe after which his body was dumped in the dry bed of a rivulet.
Representative image.
Korba Two men were arrested and a minor was detained for allegedly killing a beggar on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place on May 27 at Pendridih village, but the accused were apprehended Monday after the incident came to light, Lemru police station house officer (SHO) Ramlal Maravi said.
The accused were identified as Manturam (19) and Kunwar Sai (22). The third accused is a 17-year-old youth.
On May 27, the victim, around 45 years old and yet to be identified, was begging for food outside a house when the accused saw him.
Claiming that he could be a child-lifter, they said nobody should give him food, SHO Maravi said.
Later, the accused allegedly took the victim outside the village and beat him up with sticks and then slit his throat with an axe, killing him on the spot, Maravi said.
The body was buried in the dry bed of a rivulet. Lemru police got a tip-off about the killing some days later, following which the body was exhumed Monday and the accused were apprehended after they allegedly confessed to the crime, the officer said.
Efforts were on to ascertain the victim's identity, he added.
