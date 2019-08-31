English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beggar Thrashed on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter in UP's Ballia
The woman, a resident of Baria Police Station area was rescued by the police.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Ballia (UP): Locals here physically assaulted a woman beggar suspecting her of being a child lifter, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday in the Kotwali Police Station area, police said.
The woman, a resident of Baria Police Station area was rescued by the police.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Doodle Honours Amrita Pritam on 100th Birth Anniversary
- Ranu Mondal Records Another Song 'Aadat' for Himesh Reshammiya
- Streaming Now: Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal are Warring Chefs in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala
- It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10
- Revolt RV 400 First Ride Review: The Electric Future, But Not Yet
Photogallery
Loading...