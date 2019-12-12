Beheaded Body of 65-year-old Kolkata Woman Found Inside Her Kolkata Residence, Probe on

Kolkata: The beheaded body of a 65-year old woman was found at her Gariahat residence in South Kolkata on Thursday. The body of the deceased, who was identified as Urmila Kumari, was found after residents raised an alarm.

Urmila had been alone at her house as her two sons were away attending some ceremony. On Thursday, her neighbour grew suspicious and alerted authorities who broke open the door and found the victim lying in a pool of blood and her head separated from her body.

Joint Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma, visited the spot for ground inspection.

“She was brutally killed and we noticed multiple stab wounds all over her body. It could be a murder for gain or murder for vengeance. We are probing all the angels and the accused hopefully be arrested soon.”

“We have collected some evidence and are also going through CCTV footage to find some clues. We have told her sons to meet our investigation team to explore all the possible reasons behind her killing,” He said.

Earlier in July, after concerns were raised over an increase in a number of incidences in which elderly couples were targetted, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the police to provide adequate security to them. They were also asked to prepare a list of elderly people living in the neighbourhoods.

Mamata took the initiative after she expressed shock over two double murder cases, which was reported at Netaji Nagar and Narendrapur area in Kolkata.

“Two families have died, one in Sonarpur and another in Netaji Nagar. I want that the accused person be arrested soon. If they are becoming easy targets for their property, then police should look into this matter. They should not fall prey because of their property,” Mamata had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.