Beheaded Carcass of Three-month-old Puppy Found in Mumbai

The beheaded carcass of a three-month-old puppy has been found in suburban Dahisar here, police said on Tuesday. The carcass was found lying near Jari Mari garden in Anand Nagar locality of the suburb on Sunday by a person who feeds strays, an official said.

Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons.Prima facie, some sharp weapon seemed to have been used to commit the brutal act, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

.