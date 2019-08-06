Beijing Says India's Kashmir Move Undermines China's Sovereignty, Gets Support from 'Friend' Pakistan

New Delhi: China criticised India's decision to change the state of Jammu and Kashmir, accusing New Delhi of undermining its territorial sovereignty, particularly with reference to Ladakh — an area of strategic importance between Tibet and Pakistan.

Beijing has always opposed India’s inclusion of Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India border, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Hua Chunying said in a statement Tuesday.

"The recent unilateral revision of domestic laws by the Indian side continues to undermine China's territorial sovereignty, which is unacceptable and will not have any effect," Hua was quoted by Bloomberg news as saying.

This comes just two years after the border standoff between India and China at the Doklam Plateau. Meanwhile, Pakistan has also launched a diplomatic protest, while its army has promised to go to "any extent" to oppose India's decision.

"We call on India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve relevant disputes through dialogue," she said, noting China had urged India to "avoid any move that further complicates the border issue," Hua added.

In response to a query on comments made by the Chinese official on the issue, the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, introduced by the Government in Parliament on August 5, which proposes the formation of a new 'Union Territory of Ladakh' is an internal matter concerning the territory of India. India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise."

"So far, as the India-China Boundary Question is concerned, the two sides have agreed to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question on the basis of the political parameters and guiding principles for the settlement of India-China boundary question. Pending such a settlement, both sides have agreed to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas on the basis of the relevant agreements," he added.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan, while addressing Pakistan Parliament, also reiterated China's stand. "China slams India's decision to scrap Article 370. The Chinese Foreign Ministry says India's move is unacceptable and has unilaterally modified its domestic laws in such a way as to continue to undermine China's territorial sovereignty," he said.

India claims north eastern part of the Ladakh region — called Askai Chin — is an integral part of the country. It is currently under Chinese occupation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.